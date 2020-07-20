ONDO 2020: Why we stepped down for Akeredolu Aspirants

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The three governorship aspirants of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state who stepped down for the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu gave reasons for their action.

The aspirants include Dr. Olusegun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo, and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

Recall that lfe Oyedele stepped down for Akeredolu on Sunday.

Abraham said he stepped down “in line with the party decision and respect of party supremacy.

In a statement he issued after stepping down, Abraham said “My good people of Ondo state and the All Progressives Congress party faithful, in line with the party decision and respect of party supremacy, I hereby announce my stepping down from the APC 2020 gubernatorial primary election of our dear state.

“This decision was made in support of the candidacy of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, after much consultation across and within party lines.

“l sincerely thank you all, the good people of Ondo state, party faithful and all members of the Segun Abraham Campaign Organization across the state, for their unwavering belief in me.

“My belief in a blessed Ondo state remains unshaken, and because of this, I promise to ensure that a conducive environment where genuine and people-centric advice can be provided to the government shall be created, in order to assure the welfare of the people.

Odimayo also said that ” After series of meetings and consultations with the top hierarchy of our party at both the national and state levels, fellow contestants, leaders, elders and other stakeholders, I PRINCE OKUNJIMI JOHN ODIMAYO will not be participating in today’s July 20, 2020, APC Governorship Primary Election, thereby pledging my full support and that of my team and political family members to our governor, ARAKUNRIN OLUWAROTIMI ODUNAYO AKEREDOLU to emerge, as the candidate of our party, APC.

“As the youngest, vibrant and most dynamic of the twelve aspirants jostling for the governorship ticket of APC today to contest October 10, 2020, Governorship Election; I remain a committed and loyal member of APC with members of my campaign council and several thousands of my supporters and admirers across the eighteen local government areas and the 203 wards in the State.

“As a stakeholder and loyal party man, I have since, directed my loyal delegates in today’s primary election to cast their votes to Governor Akeredolu in my quest to help him win the election and emerged as APC candidate for the general election.

” l also pledge to abide by the outcome of today’s election as supervises and approves by the Governor Yahaya Bello led Primary Election Committee and Governor Mala Buni led Caretaker Transition Committee of our great party.

“On Monday, I’ve met with members of my campaign organization across the State to abreast them with the next line of political action as the party prepares for both the July 20 primary and October 10, 2020 Governorship elections.

“l therefore, use this medium to appeal and seek the indulgence of my loyal supporters for them not to lose hope or relent in their beliefs in the aspiration of Prince Jimi Odimayo, even at this crucial period of my political career.

“I wish our governor well as he emerges as the candidate of our party at today’s poll and the best of luck in the coming Governorship Election.

“l have indeed, fought a good fight with all boldness and strong will. I shall thereby step out of the ring to allow the referee (APC) to make its decision as to what lays ahead of us.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his twitter handle today said “I just got off the phone with my brother Olusegun Abraham who informed me of his decision to support my second term ambition. Together, we will keep the sun shining in Ondo State”

However, one of the aspirants, Olayide Adelami has denied stepping down for the governor.

In a statement by his media aide, Rahaman A. Yusuf, he said that ” the attention of the Olayide Adelami Campaign Organization has been drawn to a malicious statement making the rounds that the leading aspirant in today’s primary election of the APC in Ondo state, Chief Olayide Adelami has withdrawn from the race.

“This spiteful statement, which is totally untrue, is meant to cause an outrage among the teeming followers and supporters of Chief Adelami who see him as the only one who can rescue Ondo state from the hold of the egotistical and covetous governor who currently lords over our common patrimony before the state dies of financial stranglehold.

“We assure our followers, supporters, well-wishers, and the entire members of our great party, the APC, in Ondo state that we are confident of victory through their support, and we shall bring a new lease of life to the party after getting the ticket at the end of today’s election.

“lt is our belief that, together, we shall reposition Ondo state and redefine governance for our people to enjoy the true and undiluted dividends of democracy.

He stressed that “Chief Olayide Adelami is still the leading aspirant in today’s primary election and his victory is certain by your continued support and the grace of God.

