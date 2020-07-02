Neglecting children creates problem in society – Etek Notions

Kindly Share This Story:

Etek Notions whose real name is Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo, a former Edo State House of Assembly Candidate has charged the government and Nigerians at large to desist from neglecting children, instead empower them with quality education in a conducive environment.

Agbonoifo who is popularly known as Etek Notions is also a philanthropist and Founder of Michael Agbonifo Shoe A Child Foundation.

Expressing his thoughts on the need for good education for children, Etek Notions revealed to Vanguard News that he aims at drastically reducing crime rate by empowering a child at an early age

“To me I feel a neglected child will one day create a huge problem for society. Look at the crime rates you’d see that it is a result of neglects. So, I don’t want to be part of those that failed our children. That is the major reason that I am ensuring within my abilities that I impact positively on them through he provision of school books , shoes, uniforms. School tanks for water storage and a lot more I also want to charge the government and other good willed Nigerians to join hands to save our leaders of tomorrow. We can jointly sanitize our society and enjoy our tomorrow,” he noted.

The native of Bini- Edo state is well known for his benevolence and big heart which has in numerous ways positively affected the lives of school children around the world, especially in his community Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, Nigeria.

Speaking further on salvaging the country, the Chief Executive Officer of Etek Global Resources also expressed his concerns on the COVID-19 pandemic, while advising Nigerians on how to keep safe.

“It also very important to regularly wash your hands with soap and water; use of sanitisers; use your nose mask; keeping physical distance rules and leaving home for the essential reasons only. It is also scary that figures from NCDC shows that the rate of infection is increasing. Stay Home, Stay Safe,” be pleaded.

Etek Notions, born June 19, 1985 is a Computer Science graduate of Benson Idahosa University, happily married to Gladys Agbonifo and blessed with three lovely children, Osamagbe Agbonifo ,Osazemen Agbonifo and eghosasere Agbonifo”

