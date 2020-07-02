Coronavirus: Kenya embraces digital court system

Kindly Share This Story:

Kenya has launched an electronic court filing system that will allow parties to file cases online.

Through the digital system, lawyers, prosecutors, and litigants will be able to file cases and serve court papers to defendants from their homes or offices without physically visiting the court premises.

Chief Justice David Maraga said the new system, launched on Wednesday in the capital Nairobi, would enhance efficiency and accountability in the court system. Its roll-out in the rest of the country is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

The system is being hailed as likely to fundamentally change how the court operates, with misplaced and missing files often delaying cases.

The full launch of e-filing has faced hiccups in the past but restrictions due to coronavirus restrictions have forced the Judiciary to fully adopt it.

Last week, open court operations in the coastal city of Mombasa were suspended after 11 staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: