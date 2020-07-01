BREAKING: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, wife test positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith Okowa, have both tested positive to COVID-19.

The Governor made the disclosure on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

He said: “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”

Recall that Okowa’s daughter reportedly tested positive to COVID-19 June 26.

Delta State located in the South-South region of Nigeria has the 8th most infected persons with the coronavirus disease.

Delta state, however, in total has recorded 715 cases of COVID-19, more than 8,000 lesser than Lagos State.

Nigeria’s mega-city, Lagos State is the epicentre of the coronavirus with 9,482 confirmed cases of the virus as at June 25.

Cross River remains the only state in Nigeria without a case of the virus.

Also, the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, and the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Ifeajika called on residents of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as anyone, irrespective of status could contract the virus.

“Let me advise all Deltans to, as a matter of top priority, always obey the COVID-19 protocols, which have been in the public domain, to curb further spread of the pandemic.

“The fresh cases in our hands in Delta further testifies to the fact that COVID-19 is not a scam. It is real and people should take the issues of the virus and personal hygiene seriously.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence; so, when you begin to feel unwell, reach out to approved government hospitals for appropriate tests to be carried out.

“We can save ourselves and others from this virus if we obey all the protocols of wearing face masks, regular washing of hands in running water, use of alcohol-based sanitisers and maintaining physical-distancing while congregating in any form.

“All our hospitals and isolation centres across the state are on 24 hours alert to receive any case(s) of the Coronavirus or other health challenges,” he stated.

