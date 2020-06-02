What Nigerians say about late Majek Fashek

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Nigerian celebrities and non-celebrities have taken to their social media platforms to mourn the death of Music Legend, Majekodunmi Fasheke, a.k.a Majek Fashek.

Fashek a.k.a rain maker died in his sleep in New York, and his manager, Omenka Uzoma, announced his death on Tuesday morning through a short video on his Instagram page.

Majekodunmi Fasheke while alive worked with stars like Jimmy Cliff, Tracy Chapman and Snoop Dogg, Beyonce.

Some of the celebrities who took to their social media pages to mourn the star include Chibuzor Azubuike a.k.a phyno, Olanrewaju Fasasi, a.k.a Sound Sultan displayed the reggae artist pictures on their Instagram pages.

Other include Yomi Black, Bimbo Esho, actress Toyin Adegbola and Jude Okoye.

Phyno wrote: “Rest in peace, Legend.”

Sound Sultan had this on his page: “Rest in peace, power Majek.”

Yomi Black wrote:” Rest in peace, Majek Fashek.”

Also, Bimbo Esho, Chief Executive Officer, Evergreen Musical Company, mourned the late reggae maestro as she wrote ” Adieu Majek Fashek. May you journey well. The Rainmaker takes a final bow to the cold hands of death.

Actress Toyin Adegbola said, “Rest in peace, Majek.”

Jude Okoye, Chief Executive Officer of Northside Music, also wrote: “Rest peacefully, my Legend.”

A Twitter user wrote ” REST IN PEACE….MAJEK FASHEK!!! THE GREAT MUSIC LEGEND THANKS FOR “SEND DOWN THE RAIN”

Another one wrote: Majek Fashek. “ The Rainmaker “One of the best Artistes ever listened too, he sang a Hit “ Send down the Rain “ and it hasn’t stopped raining since 2am after he passed. 1RIP King, Your followers will never forget you

Popular actress, Kate Henshaw wrote “the sky looks misty and cloudy looks like the rain’s gonna fall today. Multiple musical notes

“RIP Majek Fashek… I pray you finally rest well. Thank you for the great songs. Thank you for using your talent to bring smiles on our faces.. Sun rè”

Fashek died June 1, at the age of 57, in a hospital in New York.

Fashek was a Nigerian singer, songwriter and guitarist, who was best known for his 1988 album ” Prisoner of Conscience”, which included the multiple award-winning single, “Send Down the Rain”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

