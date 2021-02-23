Majek Fashek’s manager, Uzo drops music video,  ‘Celebrate”

Kindly Share This Story:

Musician and manager of late reggae icon, Majek Fashek, Omenka Uzoma Day popularly known as Uzo has dropped a 2021 music video single he titled, ‘Celebrate! ‘

Still mourning Majek, Uzo who is MD/CEO, Miracle Day Music known as ‘Home of Superstars’ seems to have re-branded and has gone back to being an artiste.

Talking about his latest effort shot in Capetown, South Africa and directed by Nani Chehore, a Zimbabwean, Uzo says: “The world is changing and perhaps might never become what it used to be. New realities, fears, suspicions and confusion is causing anxieties and worries. Keeping safe during a pandemic, staying safe amidst news of banditry and kidnapping, news of insurrection are all countless worries we deal with on a regular basis that sometimes we forget to acknowledge some of our other daily blessings.

Renewed hope of a new dawn, joy of a new born, enjoyed friendship, loving families and many more positives vibes are some of the things we take for granted while we focus so much on little challenges.

Today I implore you to ‘Celebrate’ your little wins, be thankful for the privilege of life and living, and rekindle the hope for a brighter tomorrow. ”

Recall that Uzo in November last year released two singles with their videos: ‘Walk Without You’ (a tribute to Majek Fashek) and ‘God bless Lagos’…dedicated to the aquatic city Lagos.

