Two dead, others injured as monarch escapes lynching by Ibeshe youths

At least two persons were killed and several others injured last weekend, when some irate youths stormed Ibeshe community in Oriade Local Council Development Area, following unresolved crises between the group and traditional rulers in the area.

In the ensuing melee, some traditional rulers were whisked away when the enraged youths attempted to lynch them.

It took the combined intervention of policemen and council officials to douse the rising tension.

The Executive Chairman of Oriade LCDA, Ramotalahi Akinola, who swiftly intervened, subsequently restored lasting peace between the warring parties.

According Akinola, “an SOS filtered to the knowledge of the council following communal issue which led to a youth attacking and causing death of two and other casualties in riverine community of Ibeshe kingdom.”

The crisis, it was gathered, was a sequel to a disagreement between the traditional class and the youths over who should represent the community in a committee.

The youths had demanded immediate reshuffling of the current committee during the community meeting before it snowballed into chaos.

The council boss, in her conclusion, expressed appreciation to the Area Commander of Ilashe Police Command, Divisional Police officers for the prompt response.

The delegation appealed to the community and other stakeholders to embrace peace and diplomacy as best approach to trash the fracas and for the benefits of old and young of the peaceful community and development in IBESHE.

At press time it could not be determined if the Police hade made any arrest.

