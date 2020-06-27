Tacha speaks on her experience with fame, grief

Kindly Share This Story:

…What my mother taught me

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Ex Big Brother Naija Housemate, and one of Nigeria’s most notable influencers, Natacha Akide, popularly called ’Tacha’ no doubt endeared herself to many people after her disqualification from the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show. But to many, there’s more to the making of the ‘Tacha’ brand than meets the eye.

She was disqualified for assaulting her fellow housemate and winner of the show, Mercy Eke. But rather than getting backlashes as a result of her disqualification from the show, the Rivers State-born reality TV star got more accolades and lip-smacking promises from her admirers. And since then, the queen of ‘Titans’ has continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

Tacha, as she’s fondly called by her fans has become one of the favourite brands of many corporate bodies. In fact, since the end of BBNaija 2019 reality TV show, Tacha has been a hot item to grab. Apart from landing some juicy endorsement deals, ranging from Royal Hair, GetFit Technologies, popular alcoholic brand, Ciroc among others, the controversial reality TV star knows how to pull a stunt.

After going viral for allegedly faking her proposal and kidnap, it’s been from one controversy to another. It’s either Tacha was attacking a celebrity on social media or caught up in one conspiracy or the other. The social sensation turned this stunt to generate money from advertisers as she used her Instagram page to display eye-catching semi-nude photos. Most videos on her IG page showed the influencer selling one body product or another. However, it was not surprising to her over four million followers on social media on Wednesday, when she launched her own clothing line ”NLNT” on Instagram.

The name NLNT means ‘No leave, No transfer’ which she popularized during her stay in the BBNaija house in 2019. She had also made about N7. 5 million in 2-hours after selling out her own power bank brand “power Tacha.”

One of the craziest things which Tacha did that her fans have continued to talk about till date was tattooing Davido on her body. She said she fell in love with the music superstar since she heard the song ‘Dami Duro’ in 2011, and has not stopped loving the singer ever since. On why she did the tattoo, Tacha said she was absolutely in love and obsessed with Davido. “I got the tattoo because it’s the only way I can show my love to him”

According to her, she made her first million naira from “Instagram.” It’s believed that Tacha’s fame and brand have surpassed that of the winner of the show and rival, Mercy, who’s managing to remain in the spotlight. Last week, she made it to the top 15 trends worldwide, while also trending under three separate hashtags in Nigeria, all of which were top 20, including a number one trend after the big unveil she had been hinting at for days.

But beyond all these, Tacha believed that her self-confidence was responsible for the giant strides she has made in the country’s entertainment industry in the past one year.

Sharing her experience on the latest episode of ‘#WithChude’ recently, the Instagram sensation traced the origin of her controversial nature.

She said, right from childhood, she had always found herself in places where there were cliques who never invited her into their midst. “Right from childhood, I had always been in places where there were cliques I was never invited to. My mother made it her mission to help me stop wanting to feel accepted by other people and to be okay with being by myself. She taught me how to let my happiness come from within”, she said.

Tacha who lost her mother at the age of 18, also spoke on how she handled the loss of her mother and the grief that followed. “I am yet to come over it honestly, I wish she were here to see the confidence she had helped to build in me. Anytime I thought of her, I would either say a prayer or let myself feel the pain and then moved on .”

Meanwhile, until her disqualification, Tacha was the most controversial of all the housemates in the 2019 season of Big Brother Naija. It was her utmost desire to smile home with the grand prize. But unfortunately, her weakness as a human being worked against her and cut short what should have been a grand ending, with or without the prize. Even with the ongoing reunion show of the BBNaija housemate, Tacha has become the cynosure of all eyes. She started off by promising her overzealous fans a surprise when she tweeted that she had something in store for them. From then, the reunion show became the Tacha show as she has been dominating the space.

