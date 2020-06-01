Navy commissions isolation centre in Lagos 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy yesterday, commissioned an isolation centre at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos, where naval personnel who test positive to the Corona Virus Dieses would be treated.

Speaking at the commissioning of the centre, Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, explained that the move became exigent, owing to the nature of the Service’s workplace in the ship, which is an enclosed compartment, that could result in a high rate of infection if anyone had the disease.

The CNS who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, FOC Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, said that the centre, with a 40-bed space, was strictly for naval personnel.

He said: For now it is for naval personnel. There are 40-bed spaces, divided into 10 rooms with 40 beds divided into two sections. One section is for those that are not asymptomatic and the other section where you have the oxygen and ventilators, are for those who will require some level of management before the Lagos NCDC will come and evacuate them for treatment.

“The novel Corona Virus Disease is a pandemic which has affected virtually every country in the world. The disease has subsequently spread to 35 of the 36 states, with 9,302 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

“Lagos State has been reported the highest number, with 4,337 confirmed cases and 3,585 active cases. The number of people who will be exposed to the disease is expected to increase with the onset of community transmission. Increased exposure to the virus will lead to an increase in the number of confirmed positive cases.

“Management of positive cases include isolation of the infected persons to reduce the chances of further spread in the community. Therefore, isolation centres have been established across the country to isolate and manage confirmed cases.

” However, as more cases are confirmed, there arises the need for more centres for the isolation of people to reduce the risk of further transmission. The Nigerian Navy has identified this need for isolation centres, decided to establish an isolation centre in Lagos which is currently the epic centre of the disease in Nigeria.

“This 40-bed isolation centre in Nigeria is part of the Nigerian Navy’ contribution to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic”.

He further stated that more isolation centres might be created if the need arose, adding that precautionary measures as directed by the Federal Government and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, as well directive to all medical personnel in naval hospitals to put on Protective Personal Equipment, PPE when attending to patients, were being followed.

