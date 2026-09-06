Falana seeks prosecution, recovery of N33.75bn meant for poor Nigerians

Falana

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged failure to account for N33.75 billion in cash transfers meant for vulnerable Nigerians.

Falana, Chairman of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), also urged the anti-graft agency to work with the Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF) to recover the funds if investigations establish that they were diverted.

He made the demand in a statement on Sunday following a report by the Auditor-General for the Federation, Shaakaa Kanyitor Chira, which raised concerns over the inability of the Federal Government to provide sufficient evidence that N33.75 billion in cash transfers reached genuine beneficiaries.

The disclosure is contained in the AuGF’s 2024 Annual Report on Non-Compliance/Internal Control Weaknesses in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government.

According to Falana, the funds were intended for more than 3.29 million vulnerable households under the National Social Investment Programme.

He said the development was particularly concerning given the safeguards introduced by the Federal Government to strengthen the tracking of beneficiaries and prevent the inclusion of ghost recipients.

The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) was established as a statutory agency under the National Social Investment Programme Agency Act 2022, with responsibility for implementing major social intervention programmes, including N-Power, the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, the National Cash Transfer Programme and the National Social Safety Net Programme.

Falana said the agency had, however, been plagued by allegations of financial impropriety involving some officials.

He recalled that former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had been investigated by the EFCC over alleged money laundering involving more than N37.1 billion.

He also cited the suspension of former Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Betta Edu, following a December 2023 memo directing the transfer of N585 million in public intervention funds to a private bank account.

Falana said the then Chief Executive Officer of NSIPA, Halima Shehu, was also suspended and questioned over alleged suspicious movement of funds.

He said the EFCC should conclude its investigations into the various allegations and make its findings public.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission should liaise with the Auditor-General of the Federation with a view to recovering the missing N33.75 billion,” Falana said.

He urged the EFCC to immediately investigate what he described as a serious allegation of the criminal diversion of funds earmarked for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

“All the characters involved in the shameful conduct should be arrested and prosecuted without any delay,” he said.

Falana further raised concerns over the implementation of a $3.05 billion package of development programmes unveiled by President Bola Tinubu in July 2026.

The package, supported by the World Bank, is aimed at deepening poverty reduction, strengthening human capital and expanding economic opportunities across the country.

Falana urged the Federal Government to ensure that funds meant for poverty reduction reached their intended beneficiaries and suggested the establishment of a body comprising credible civil society organisations to oversee the disbursement of the development funds.

He said stronger accountability mechanisms were necessary to prevent public officials from abusing funds intended to support poor and vulnerable Nigerians.