Former IGP Adamu emerges SDP candidate in Nasarawa

By Edwin Phillip, Lafia

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Nasarawa State for the 2027 general election.

Adamu replaces Musa Adamu Angba, who withdrew from the governorship race.

He emerged through a direct primary conducted by the party on Saturday and affirmed by voice vote, with the exercise monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in line with the Electoral Act and the commission’s guidelines.

Speaking shortly after his emergence, Adamu said his decision to contest was informed by his assessment of the challenges facing communities across the state, including inadequate social amenities, poor roads and limited access to healthcare.

He said his administration, if elected, would prioritise the provision of basic infrastructure and healthcare services in both urban and rural communities.

“We will not neglect social amenities that are required. We’ve gone round the state, we have seen all the roads that are in the hinterlands are neglected.

“We’ll make sure that we take care of that. We’ll provide healthcare that is needed not only in the urban cities, but also in the rural areas,” he said.

The former police chief described Nasarawa as an agrarian state with vast arable land, promising to invest in agriculture to boost food production and improve the livelihoods of residents.

On the state’s mineral resources, Adamu said his administration would review how the resources are being exploited to ensure greater benefits for the people.

“On mineral resources, the way it is being handled now, the way it is being exploited, is not to the benefit of the people of the state.

“We are going to look into the way it has been handled, and make sure that the benefit comes to the people,” he said.

Adamu also promised an issue-based campaign across the state, saying the SDP would present specific plans for each ward and local government area.

“During the campaign, we are going to be specific. We shall be specific in all that we will do, and tell our people what we are going to do ward-by-ward, local government-by-local government,” he said.

Expressing appreciation to the party and its members for their confidence in him, Adamu pledged to work to improve the state if elected.

“We are going to work tirelessly to change the bad governance that is taking place in Nasarawa State for the better, Insha’Allah.

“We will work with all the people of Nasarawa State, and our supporting partners and development partners all over the country and the world, to bring development to Nasarawa State,” he said.

Also speaking, the SDP presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, described Adamu as a tested leader whose record as Inspector-General of Police had earned him respect.

Adebayo urged residents of Nasarawa State to vote for SDP candidates in the 2027 elections, saying the party had the capacity to provide effective leadership at various levels.

He also expressed confidence in INEC, citing the outcome of the 2026 Osun governorship election as evidence that the commission could conduct free and credible elections.

“I want to assure you today that we have an INEC that is responsible and responsive to their responsibility.

“I want to assure you, if you are ready to exercise your franchise and elect candidates of our party, today you have an INEC that will declare your candidate,” Adebayo said.

He urged voters to participate actively in the electoral process, adding: “It has happened in Osun, it will happen in Nasarawa State.”

Reacting to Adamu’s emergence, High Chief Otaru Douglas, Director of Media and Strategic Communications of the IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu (Rtd) Campaign Organisation, said the affirmation had ended speculation over whether the former police chief would contest the election.

Douglas said the development demonstrated the determination of Nasarawa residents to seek a change in the state’s governance.

He described Adamu as a candidate representing “security, order, inclusion and purposeful governance”, adding that the campaign to rebuild the state had officially begun.