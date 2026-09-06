Igbo group to APC: You can’t bully Nigerians into voting against conscience

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Igbo Heroes and Icons Foundation (IHIF) has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to refrain from attempting to coerce Nigerians into voting against their preferred candidates in the 2027 elections.

The foundation made the call in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Hon. Chinedu Nsofor, expressing concern over what it described as a growing pattern of statements by political actors that appear to threaten citizens and political officeholders who choose not to support the APC.

IHIF cited a statement attributed to Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, in which he reportedly warned newly inaugurated local government chairmen that they could be removed if the APC failed to win their respective local government areas.

The group also referred to reports involving the Kuje Area Council chairman, who was alleged to have told residents to support the APC or leave the council. The chairman later explained that his remarks had been taken out of context.

Nsofor said a recent statement attributed to Yobe State APC Chairman, Muhammad Gadaka, who reportedly advised women to consider divorce if their husbands opposed voting for the APC, further raised concerns about the use of pressure and intimidation in political campaigns.

He said political actors should persuade voters through their records, competence and policy proposals rather than threats or coercion.

“The foundation believes that these incidents raise a fundamental question: Why should political competition increasingly be communicated through threats, pressure and intimidation, rather than through evidence of performance and a convincing record of service?” the statement said.

According to IHIF, political officeholders should seek votes based on their achievements, plans and policies rather than making citizens fear losing their appointments, homes or relationships.

The foundation also called for a national conversation on equity and representation in political leadership.

It noted that since the return to democratic rule in 1999, the executive presidency had been occupied by leaders from the South-West, North-West and South-South, while no person of Igbo extraction had occupied the office.

“This is not an argument for ethnic entitlement to the Nigerian presidency; rather, it is an argument for fairness, inclusion and the opportunity for every major component of Nigeria to participate meaningfully in the leadership of the country,” it said.

IHIF said equitable representation remained a legitimate subject of national discussion, adding that its campaign for an Igbo presidency was also anchored on the principle that presidential elections should ultimately be based on competence, ability, experience and demonstrated performance.

The foundation identified the record of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, as part of the basis for considering him suitable for national leadership and as a possible consensus presidential candidate for the Igbo people.

It, however, said the 2027 election should be a referendum on competence, accountability, inclusion, economic development, security and respect for democratic freedoms.

“No governor, council chairman, political appointee or party official should make Nigerians feel that their right to vote comes with a condition attached,” the statement said.