Ex-LG boss to Okpebholo: Okpekpe Community under siege 

Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo

By Henry Obetta

Former Local government Chairman of Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Princess Benedicta Attoh has decried the worsening security situation in Okpekpe Community, particularly along the Ebelle–Amughe and Ebelle–Uzanu roads and surrounding communities while appealing to the Governor Monday Okpebholo and relevant security agencies to intervene and secure the community.

In a statement addressed to the Governor on Sunday, Attoh described the community as “under siege” due to the incessant kidnappings and killings.

Accroding to her, about 10 persons had lost their lives due the activities of bandits and kidnappers in the community since November 2024.

The statement reads: “The latest incident is particularly horrifying. Three individuals were kidnapped along the Ebelle–Amughe road within Okpekpe. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₦30 million, and ₦3 million was delivered. Tragically, despite the payment, two of the victims were killed, while the third escaped with serious gunshot wounds.

“This is no longer simply a matter of kidnapping for ransom. The killing of victims even after a ransom payment is deeply alarming and suggests that these criminals are becoming increasingly emboldened and ruthless.”

Attoh, while calling on the Governor to intervene, stated that farmers could no longer access their farms and ordinary residents travel because of the fear of being kidnapped.

She stated: “Farmers can no longer access their farms freely. People are afraid to travel between communities. Ordinary residents are constantly looking over their shoulders, wondering whether they will become the next victims.

“I must confess that I am personally afraid to sleep in my own house because of the fear of a possible attack. If someone who has served her community and is familiar with the terrain can feel this vulnerable in her own home, one can only imagine the level of fear being experienced by ordinary residents, particularly women, children and the elderly.”

She called for immediate deployment of additional security personnel to Okpekpe and the affected road corridors; investigation into the recent killings; and sustained security presence in the area.

She said: “We do not want to wait until more families are thrown into mourning before decisive action is taken.

“I respectfully urge you to treat the security situation in Okpekpe as an emergency and deploy every necessary resource at the disposal of the Edo State Government, in collaboration with the Federal security agencies, to reclaim our communities from these criminals.” She added.