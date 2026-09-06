Infantino to bid for re-election as FIFA president despite sell-off scandal

Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election in March 2027, football’s world governing body has confirmed.

Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016, has faced growing pressure following his abandoned plan to sell stakes in FIFA competitions to private investment firms. The proposal triggered opposition from UEFA and several European football associations.

“The Fifa president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027,” FIFA said in a statement.

“Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election.”

The 56-year-old Swiss, who did not answer questions about his future at the Women’s Under-20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday, could remain in office until 2031 if re-elected.

FIFA rules allow a president to serve a maximum of four terms.

Infantino’s re-election bid comes amid an escalating dispute with UEFA. FIFA recently accused European football’s governing body of a “smear campaign against it and its leadership”, while UEFA has sought legal documents from FIFA over the abandoned investment plan.

Infantino had previously appeared certain to win another term, but the Football Associations of England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have since withdrawn their support.

UEFA is reportedly seeking a candidate to challenge him. A presidential candidate needs the backing of at least 106 of FIFA’s 211 member associations.

No challenger has formally emerged, although CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani has been mentioned as a possible candidate.

Nominations must be submitted by November 18, 2026.