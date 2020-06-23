Breaking News
McTominay extends stay at Man Utd until 2025

McTominay

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2025, with the option of a further year, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old academy graduate made his debut in 2017 and has made 75 appearances for the side, scoring six goals.

“Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I’m so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team,” the Scotland international said.

“All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I’ll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt.”

McTominay has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, despite missing two months due to a knee injury, and has been one of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s standout players.

“Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield,” the United boss said.

“He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott’s attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years.”

VANGUARD

