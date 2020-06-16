COVID-19: FG lists conditions for reopening of schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

The Federal Government on Tuesday while reacting to calls by some people and groups for schools across the country to be reopened, listed some conditions that must be met by each school.

It said, “All Institutions must have (1) Hand-washing facilities, (2) Body temperature checks (3) Body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc. (4) The whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated and (5) All efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene (6) Ensure Social and Physical Distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.”

FG also warned against reopening any school without its approval.

Recall that on March 19, 2020, a circular from the Federal Ministry of Education granted approval for the closure of all school for a period of one month commencing from Monday, March 23, 2020, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Each state in Nigeria has, however, contextualised this circular.

Vanguard Nigeria News

