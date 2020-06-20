APC Crisis: Transact business with me as Ag. National Chairman, Giadom tells INEC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The court endorsed “acting National Chairman” of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Victor Giadom has written the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC asking it to transact business with him as the leader of the party.

The letter dated 18th June 2020 was, however, ‘received’ by the electoral umpire on Friday, 19th June 2020.

It reads; “I want to respectfully through this medium bring it to your attention that I have been appointed as the Acting National Chairman of the APC. A copy of the Order of the FCT High Court, Abuja affirming my authority as the Acting National Chairman of the APC is herewith attached.

“Please note that the earlier Order of the FCT High Court, suspending Comrade Adams Oshiornhole from office on March 4th, 2020 was affirmed by the Court of Appeal, Abuja on June 16th, 2020. Mr Oshiomhole’s appeals were dismissed on that date. Copies of the orders of the Court in the two cases are herewith attached for your perusal.

“As the Acting National Chairman of the Party, all processes, documents and communications including those concerning the conduct of elections meant for the APC are to be served on me.”

