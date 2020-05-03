Police to ‘aggresively’ enforce curfew in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ogun State police command on Sunday vowed to be more aggressive in enforcing the nationwide curfew imposed by the Federal Government in the state.

The Command Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement issued in Abeokuta appealed to members of the public to adhere strictly to the movement restriction.

He said the command in collaboration with other sister agencies would enforce the federal government’s order accordingly.

He explained that all human and vehicular movements would not be allowed during the period and anybody found violating the order would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Oyeyemi said: “Any vehicle or motorcycle found to be violating the curfew will be impounded and the owner will be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“The Command hereby appeals to those driving vehicles supplying foods and other essential things to remain wherever they maybe once it is 8:00 p.m. and continue their journey the following day or risk their vehicles being impounded.”

He commended the people of the state for their endurance since the beginning of the pandemic and for cooperating with security agents.

“It is expected that the same sense of maturity will be displayed as the curfew begins,” he added. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: