Police foil abduction, bust cattle thieves in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun has arrested two suspected cattle thieves, recovered six stolen cows and foiled a suspected abduction attempt in separate operations across the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Babaseyi said operatives of the Sagamu Police Division arrested two suspects following a distress call that seven cows had been stolen from a cattle yard in the Maskoli area of Sagamu.

He said the report was received in the early hours of Saturday, prompting officers to launch coordinated patrols along identified escape routes.

According to him, the suspects were intercepted along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode expressway, where officers recovered six of the seven stolen cows and seized a blue Nissan Cabster bus allegedly used for the operation.

The police spokesperson said an investigation was ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate, recover the remaining cow and prosecute all those connected with the crime.

He also said operatives of the command’s Safer Highway Patrol team foiled a suspected abduction attempt at Onigaari along the Lagos-Ibadan motorway on Sunday.

According to him, the patrol team responded to gunshots heard during a routine patrol, forcing the suspected kidnappers to flee into a nearby bush.

He said the intended victim was rescued unhurt and taken to the Ogunmakin police post with the vehicle for safety and necessary police procedures.

Babaseyi quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, as commending the operatives for their professionalism and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and public safety.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to support efforts to combat crime across the state.

The CP reassures residents that the command remains firmly in control of the security situation across the state and will continue to strengthen intelligence gathering and visibility policing.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting the police with timely and credible information. (NAN)