Police arrest fleeing driver, four others over stolen truck in Ogun

…uncover suspected trailer-dismantling syndicate

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Detectives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested an absconding trailer driver and four other suspects for allegedly stealing and dismantling a trailer, uncovering what authorities described as a suspected criminal syndicate specialising in dismantling stolen trailers and disposing of their parts.

The suspects were identified as Temitope Omotayo Odulaja, 47; Segun Suleiman, 27; Haruna Olaogun, 49; Jimoh Wasiu, 42; and Quazzim Suleiman, 49.

Police said the operation, carried out by detectives attached to the Ifo Divisional Headquarters, also led to the recovery of parts of the stolen trailer, including its trailer head, while investigations uncovered a network allegedly involved in dismantling stolen trailers and selling their components.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the investigation was initiated after the owner of the trailer reported that his driver had disappeared with the vehicle on June 6, 2026.

“The owner reported at the Ifo Divisional headquarters that his driver had absconded with the trailer, and all efforts made to trace both the driver and the vehicle proved unsuccessful,” Babaseyi said.

He explained that following the complaint, detectives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Olabisi Kamorudeen, launched an intelligence-driven investigation and deployed technical resources to track the suspect.

The police spokesperson disclosed that on July 24, detectives traced and arrested the fleeing driver, Odulaja, in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“Following his arrest, he provided useful information that significantly advanced the investigation,” he stated.

Babaseyi said the investigation subsequently led detectives to Ijebu-Ode, where four additional suspects were arrested on July 25 at different locations over their alleged involvement in the criminal operation.

Preliminary findings, according to the Command, revealed that the stolen trailer had been dismantled shortly after it was stolen, with its parts allegedly sold or otherwise unlawfully disposed of.

“Detectives have recovered parts of the stolen trailer, including the trailer head, while photographs of the dismantled trailer have been taken as exhibits,” the statement said.

“The investigation has further uncovered a suspected trailer-dismantling syndicate, and efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining parts of the trailer, identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate, establish the full extent of its activities, and recover additional exhibits.”

The police said investigations are continuing and assured that all those found culpable would be prosecuted.

“Investigation is ongoing, and all persons found culpable at the conclusion of the investigation will be charged to court in accordance with the law,” Babaseyi added.

Commending the detectives for the successful operation, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, CP Bode Ojajuni, described the arrests as a major breakthrough in the Command’s fight against organized vehicle theft and related crimes.

“The arrest of the fleeing trailer driver, the subsequent arrest of his accomplices, the recovery of parts of the stolen trailer, and the uncovering of the suspected trailer-dismantling syndicate underscore the Command’s unwavering commitment to intelligence-led policing and its determination to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal networks operating within Ogun State,” the Commissioner said.

Ojajuni urged transport operators, fleet owners, logistics companies, and members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities to the police.

He assured residents that the Command would continue to intensify intelligence-led operations and proactive policing strategies aimed at safeguarding lives and property while ensuring that criminal elements are brought to justice.