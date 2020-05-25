One dies, nine injure in Ogun road crashes

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – One person was confirmed dead while nine others sustained various degrees of injuries in two separate road crashes in Ogun State on Sunday.

A statement by the Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe made this known to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Okpe, a total of two road crashes were recorded yesterday, Sunday 24 May 2020 on highways across Ogun State.

“The first crash occurred at about 0700HRS on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway around ISAARA, near Ogere, involving a Toyota Bus with registration number AG346XV, a TOYOTA”, she said.

She added that three persons were involved (two male adults and one female adult ).

” Two male adults sustained injuries but no death was recorded from the crash”.

“The lone crash was suspected to have been caused by driving under the influence of alcohol and excessive speed which led to loss of control”.

“The two injured victims were rescued to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention”.

Okpe said the second crash occurred at about 1150HRS along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway around Fidiwo, near Ogunmakin involving a MAZDA E2200 bus with registration number WWD89XB.

READ ALSO: Father arrested for defiling own daughters aged 6 and 9 in Ondo

“A total of eight persons were involved which comprised of six male adults, one female adult and one male child”.

“Seven persons sustained injuries, made up of five male adults, one female adult and one male child”.

“One death was recorded from the crash, (a male adult)

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control”.

“The Five injured victims were rescued to Victory Hospital, Ogere and two others rescued to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the corpse was deposited at Idera Hospital Morgue”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: