WAFCON: Super Falcons thrash Egypt 6-2 to reach quarter-final

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after recording an emphatic 6-2 victory over Egypt.

The ten-time African champions produced a dominant attacking display, scoring six goals to secure their progression to the knockout stage.

Asisat Oshoala opened the scoring from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time, before Gift Monday doubled Nigeria’s advantage in the 55th minute.

Egypt pulled one back through N. Ghazy from a penalty, but Nigeria restored their two-goal cushion through Uchenna Kanu in the 81st minute.

Chidinma Ucheibe then converted another penalty in the 84th minute to put the Super Falcons 4-1 ahead.

Ghazy scored her second goal in the 91st minute to reduce the deficit, but Nigeria responded with two late goals to complete the rout.

Rasheedat Ajibade converted a penalty in the ninth minute of added time before Joy Omewa added a sixth goal to seal the 6-2 win for Nigeria.

The result sends the Super Falcons into the quarter-finals, where they will face Cameroon, the winners of Group D.

Nigeria will now turn their attention to the knockout stage as they continue their pursuit of another continental title.

Vanguard News