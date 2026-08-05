Everton sign Denmark midfielder Norgaard from Arsenal

Everton have bolstered their midfield with the signing of Denmark international Christian Norgaard from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal with the Toffees, joined the Gunners from Brentford last summer but was limited to just seven league starts as the north London club won the Premier League title.

Norgaard, Everton’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window, told his new club’s website on Wednesday: “I felt I needed a change and to play a bigger football role. When I spoke to (Everton manager) David Moyes and others at the club involved in the transfer, I heard about the whole project and I was very intrigued. Coming here just makes that feeling even stronger.

“Also, my past experience of playing against Everton: the whole atmosphere, the fans, is something I really look forward to experience as an Everton player. It’s a big, big honour for me.”