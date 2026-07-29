Nigerian man dies in UK road crash, leaves behind wife, three children

A Nigerian man, David Oyedeji Adediwura, has been identified as one of three people who lost their lives in a tragic road crash in Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, UK.

Adediwura died after a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Astra and a grey BMW 840i on Cory Wright Way at about 9:38 p.m. on July 22.

According to Hertfordshire Police, three men travelling in the Astra, aged in their 30s, 40s and 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Following the tragedy, Adediwura’s former colleagues at Yodel and DHL launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his wife and three children.

The fundraiser aims to raise £10,000 to help the family with funeral and burial expenses, as well as other immediate financial needs.

Describing the loss, the organisers said, “David’s death was sudden, heartbreaking and completely unexpected.”

They added, “News of the tragedy has left his family, friends, colleagues and everyone who knew him struggling to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.”

The tribute continued: “David was more than a colleague. He was a valued member of our community whose presence, kindness and contributions touched the lives of those around him.

“He will be remembered for his warm personality, generosity, dedication to his work and willingness to support others.”

The fundraiser’s organiser, Iretiayo Oyewole, said the donations would help ease the financial burden on the grieving family.

“Every donation, regardless of its size, will make a meaningful difference,” Oyewole said.

“It will help relieve some of the financial pressure on David’s family and allow them to focus on grieving, supporting one another and honouring his memory.”

He also appealed to those unable to donate financially to support the campaign by sharing it with friends, colleagues and community groups.

Meanwhile, Hertfordshire Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to come forward as investigations continue.

Detective Constable Lewis Stanley said: “Firstly, I wish to share my condolences with the family and friends of those who lost their lives in last night’s collision.

“They are being supported by our specialist officers at this incredibly distressing time.

“If you saw what happened and are yet to speak to police, please report it.”

Vanguard News