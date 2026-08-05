Arms proliferation: NSCDC dismisses 2, exonerates mining commander

By Omega Ajayi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC on Wednesday said it has dismissed two operatives of its Mining Marshal squad for unlawfully providing illegal miners with firearms.

Commandant General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Audi, said that the actions of the two personnel contradicted established guidelines.

The corps however exonerated the Mining Marshals Commander, ACC John Onoja, whose team was allegedly linked to the diversion of N2 billion and cover up of circumstances leading to the death of a personnel, Levi Agada in Nasarawa state.

Speaking through Corps National Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, the NSCDC boss said the actions of the dismissed personnel constituted grave misconduct, professional negligence and conduct prejudicial to the discipline and operational integrity of the corps.

“Consequently, both personnel have been dismissed from the service and recommended for prosecution in accordance with the law,” he said.

According to him, the dismissal of the officers was based on the recommendation for prosecution of the personnel following the operational incident of February 18, 2026 in Nasarawa, which led to the death of their location commander, Levi Agada.

The NSCDC boss said comprehensive investigations had cleared Onoja, the lead prosecutor and other management team members of alleged complicity.

“Allegations suggesting otherwise were found to be false and without factual basis,” he said.

According to Audi, investigations also established that there was no evidence of premeditated intent against the deceased.

Vanguard News