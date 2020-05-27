Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has revealed what he has learned from his compatriot Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo is one of the best African strikers having won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Golden Boot award.

Iwobi, who is on the books of English side Everton FC, is keen to improve his finishing in front of goal. The attacking midfielder explained that he has learned to be more composed in front of goal just like Manchester United marksman Ighalo.

“With Ighalo, the composure he has when he’s in the box when he has the opportunity to score, I’m trying to add to my game,” Iwobi said on Instagram.

“It’s almost like when he’s clean through on goal, 90 per cent of the time the ball is in the back of the net and not with a lot of power but with finesse and style to it.

“Hopefully, that’s something that not just me but the youngsters like Victor [Osimhen], it is something that we have to put a lot of respect for,” he added.

“Both of them talk to you, they try to help everyone, it was a blessing to play with both of them.”

Osimhen, who is on the books of former French champions Lille OSC, is seen as Ighalo’s replacement in the national team.

Ighalo, who has retired from international football, is currently on loan at United from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

