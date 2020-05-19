FG explains whereabouts of Chinese Medical Team

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola disclosed that the 15-member Chinese medical team came into Nigeria on the bill of CCECC and that they are still in the country.

He said; “Indeed, 15 Chinese nationals came into Nigeria on April 8, 2020 and from everything we have heard and said, they are here on the bill of CCECC, a Chinese company working in Nigeria, doing some work for us in several places and in conjunction with some Nigerian companies agree to support us in the effort to respond to the Pandemic. At Idu in Abuja, they participated in retrofitting and equipping the isolation there.

“They equally worked on the Dome project that was handled by the NNPC Consortium in conjunction with Thisday. So, those were the locations in which they came to work.

“They helped in retrofitting the two facilities and installing critical, essential and sensitive medical equipment. They came in 15 of them, on April 8.

“They came on a 30-day Visa issued in Beijing. They are still here. I do not need to tell you why they are still here. They are still here not because they have not completed their job but because there is a restriction on travels in Nigeria occasioned by the protocol of Covid-19”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: