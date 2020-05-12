Dubai evacuee dies of COVID-19 complications in Lagos – Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

…Total deaths hit 34

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has announced the death of a 32-year-old male who was among the 256 Nigerians recently evacuated from the United Arab Emirate after succumbing to COVID-19 related complications.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known this evening via his official Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi.

According to Abayomi, the deceased had a “severe underlying” illness.

The commissioner did not, however, disclose the health status of other returnees at press time.

Abayomi tweet, read, “Another #COVID19 infection-related death involving 32 years old male has been recorded.

“The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition following evacuation of Nigerians in foreign countries by @DigiCommsNG.”

He said the total number of COVID19 related deaths in the state is now 34.

Abayomi also said 502 patients have so far recovered from the disease and had been discharged from various isolation centres in the state.

The commissioner, therefore, urged residents to “remain committed to rules guiding COVID19 infection prevention regardless of relaxation of lockdown”.

Recall that the voluntary returnees who were initially stranded in United Arab Emirate, UAE, since the introduction of COVID-19 lockdown by the country arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on May 6.

On arrival, they were promptly placed under a 14-day compulsory quarantine by the federal government in undisclosed hotels in Ikeja and Lekki, respectively.

