The emotional economy of love, by Stephanie Shaakaa

There was a time when love did not feel like a system under pressure. It was not described in the language of performance or evaluated like a portfolio of expectations. People came together with a certain openness to imperfection, and with time, they learned each other slowly, without the constant urgency of definition or optimisation. What held relationships together was not the idea of completeness, but the willingness to remain present through incompleteness.

That world is not entirely gone, but it has been significantly reshaped.

In the present moment, love increasingly carries a weight that is difficult to ignore. It is no longer unusual to observe that romantic relationships are expected to provide far more than companionship. They are now often assumed to function as emotional support systems, financial safety nets, therapeutic spaces, motivational structures, social validation channels, spiritual alignment points, and lifestyle partnerships, all at once. What was once one dimension of human connection has expanded into something closer to an entire infrastructure of needs placed upon a single relationship.

This expansion has consequences.

Because human beings, no matter how deeply they care, are not designed to serve as complete systems for one another.

What is unfolding is not a decline in love itself, but a gradual inflation of expectation around it. And like all forms of inflation, it changes value perception. The more we expect from intimacy, the more ordinary human limitation begins to feel like failure. In earlier times, limitation was understood as part of the arrangement. Today, limitation is more often interpreted as absence.

To understand this shift, it is necessary to consider the environment in which modern relationships exist. Contemporary life is shaped by immediacy. Almost everything external to us can now be accessed quickly, adjusted instantly, or replaced without prolonged delay. Information arrives in seconds. Services are delivered on demand. Entertainment is continuous. Over time, this logic of instant response has not remained confined to technology. It has subtly influenced emotional expectation as well.

Patience, once central to the formation of intimacy, now competes with immediacy. Repair, once a natural part of relationships, now competes with replacement. And endurance, once a quiet foundation of love, now competes with optimisation.

Within this environment, the idea of a partner as a developing human being is increasingly replaced by the idea of a partner as a finished product. Someone who should already possess emotional stability, financial readiness, psychological awareness, relational intelligence, and consistent availability. Not in part, but in full. Not occasionally, but continuously.

This is where strain begins to appear.

Because when love is framed as a total solution to all internal needs, it inevitably becomes overloaded. And when it becomes overloaded, even genuine care begins to feel insufficient.

It is also important to recognise how social visibility has intensified this dynamic. In a world where relationships are frequently observed through curated representations, what is visible is often ease, celebration, attraction, and harmony. What is not visible is negotiation, silence, disagreement, repair, or fatigue. The result is a subtle distortion of expectations. Real relationships are then measured against incomplete pictures of other people’s realities.

And in that comparison, ordinary love begins to feel inadequate.

Earlier generations often approached relationships within a broader network of support systems. Family structures, community ties, and cultural expectations distributed emotional and practical responsibility across more than one space. Love existed within a wider ecosystem of human connection. Today, however, many of those supporting structures have weakened or disappeared entirely, leaving romantic relationships to carry an expanded load that was never historically concentrated in one place.

This shift has quietly transformed what people expect from each other.

It is no longer simply about companionship. It is about total emotional reliability. It is not only about shared life, but about shared regulation of mood, ambition, stress, identity, and direction. The partner becomes, in effect, a central support mechanism for multiple aspects of life that were once distributed.

The difficulty is not in the desire for support. The difficulty is in the scale of expectation placed on a single human relationship.

Because no person, regardless of love or intention, can fully occupy all emotional roles simultaneously without strain. And where strain accumulates without acknowledgment, disappointment follows.

But underneath this strain is a truth we rarely admit to ourselves.

Love has not fundamentally changed in its capacity for meaning. What has changed is the framework around it. We now often expect it to function as something closer to completeness than connection.

But love was never designed to be completeness.

It was designed to be relation.

To exist between two imperfect people who remain willing to understand, adjust, and continue.

This distinction matters, because it restores realism to expectation. It suggests that the strength of love is not measured by how fully it satisfies every need, but by how sustainably it accommodates human limitation.

There is also a deeper question emerging beneath this shift. If romantic relationships are now expected to carry the emotional weight of entire support systems, what happens to the other structures that once shared that responsibility? And if those structures no longer exist in the same way, what replaces them?

The answer, increasingly, is that nothing fully replaces them. Instead, they are absorbed into intimacy itself, quietly increasing its load.

And so love becomes heavier, not necessarily deeper.

Perhaps the challenge of this era is not to reduce love, but to reimagine its boundaries. To recognise that expectation, when left unchecked, can quietly reshape even the most sincere forms of connection. And to understand that sustainability in relationships may depend not on how much one person can provide, but on how honestly two people acknowledge what is humanly possible to give.

In the end, love remains one of the most enduring human experiences. But it is also one of the most misunderstood when it is asked to do too much.

And so the question is not whether love still exists in its genuine form.

It is whether we still allow it to be human enough to survive.