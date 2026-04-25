Aderonke Atere goes bold, pushes new movie ‘Unheard’

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actresses are good at leveraging fashion, and bold styling during movie promotions to generate buzz.

This frequently involves wearing stylish, form-fitting, and sensual outfits that highlight their beauty and aesthetic, which often go viral on social media.

The latest sensation who has gripped the hearts and minds of viewers is none other than actress Aderonke Atere.

The young entrepreneur and producer, who is currently promoting her latest film “Unheard” on her Instagram page, is doing so with everything she has got to offer.

On Instagram, she’s making everyone’s heart skip with her hotness and captivating captions. In one of her alluring poolside photoshoots, the Ibadan, Oyo State-born actress posed half-naked and captioned it, “Stirring up commotion. “Unheard” is still showing on Adekaz Premium TV.”

In other shots, she slays in breathtaking outfits, showcasing her curves. It was the same story last year when she debuted with the movie “Love Loop”, which she re-titled “Torn”, to mark her 28th birthday celebration.

The actress described her latest flick as “a painful reminder that sometimes, the loudest cries are the ones nobody listens to.” The movie, she said, delves into betrayal between friends, a husband who chooses doubt over loyalty, and a love that refuses to die even when everything falls apart.

However, reintroducing herself in one of her Instagram posts, Aderonke calls herself an actor and content creator who values thoughtful storytelling, meaningful collaborations, and growth through every project.

“I’m open to working with brands looking to showcase their identity creatively, and with directors who are building stories that matter. Grateful for how far I’ve come, excited for what lies ahead, and ready to keep learning, creating, and showing up,” she said.