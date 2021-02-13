Bed occupancy rate drops to 46% in COVID-19 Lagos care centres — Prof Abayomi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has revealed that the bed occupancy level in the state’s public and private COVID-19 care centres has reduced to 46 per cent.

Abayomi, announced this via his official Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for February.

He noted that since December 2020, there was an increase in bed occupancy at the state’s COVID-19 public and private isolation and treatment centres.

Abayomi, however, said from the beginning of February there had been a decline in bed occupancy rate at both private and public COVID-19 Lagos Care Centres.

According to him, “Bed occupancy rate has dropped further to 46 per cent from 50 per cent in the last two days.

“The state recorded 236 new COVID-19 infections on the reported date, February 10, increasing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 52,510.”

Abayomi said the total of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the inception of the pandemic stood at 323,825.

“3,589 COVID-19 patients were successfully treated and recovered and were discharged from the state’s care centres.

“42,950 COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in communities while cases currently under isolation were 161, and active cases under home-based care now stand at 5,481,” he stated.

Abayomi, however, said the state recorded two new COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the total deaths to 329.

Abayomi however, urged residents to play their part by adhering to safety protocols such as: using their facemasks, regular washing of hands, and keeping social distancing guidelines, among others to complement government’s efforts at containing the spread of the virus.

He advised that as long as breathing was not compromised, residents could double-mask to protect the person beside them, and reduce their exposure to the aerosol.

