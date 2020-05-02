BREAKING: Buhari sacks NEMA DG, appoints AVM Muhammed as replacement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Y. Maihaja.

Maihaja’s four-year tenure would have elapsed by April 2021, but his time at the disaster management agency had been dogged with series of controversies.

The sacked NEMA DG had been embroiled in crisis with his local chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC as well as the House of Representatives which accused him in 2018 of mismanagement of resources as well as inefficiency.

A parliamentary committee was put in place to investigate the release of N5.9 billion Food Intervention in the North-east, N3.1 billion Food Intervention in the same region, release of N1.6 billion for Libyan returnees, release of N1.6 billion Flood Intervention for 16 states and donation of 6,779 Metric Tons of rice by the Chinese Government.

However, a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, said “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)”.

According to the statement, the appointment took effect from Thursday, 30th April 2020, for an initial period of 4 years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency Act.

“The erstwhile Director General, Engr. Mustapha Y. Maihaja has been directed to handover all official matters to AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) immediately.

“The President thanked the out-gone Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: