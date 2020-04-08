Chicken consumption boosts immune system against contracting Coronavirus — Expert 

Kindly Share This Story:

…as firm donates 1000kg chicken to Oyo govt

By Adeola Badru

CHICKEN consumption at this Coronavirus period has been said to be an antidote that could boost the immune system against contracting the virus.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, by the National Sales Manager of Natnudo Foods, Mr Abayomi Gbadamosi, while speaking with newsmen, during the firm’s distribution of 1000kg chicken to the Oyo State Government, as part of its contributions to cushion the effect of the partial lockdown imposed by the state government on people.

Also read:

He noted that the gesture has been part of the firm’s commitment to people, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, particularly, Oyo State.

Gbadamosi hinted further: “From Natundo food, this is one of the CRS we have been doing since the start of Covid-19 and we are happy to partner with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Oyo State, on this and we have been able to donate 1000kg of chicken.”

“We understand and everybody knows this that chicken us very good to boost the immune system and this is why we decided to donate this to the Oyo State Government through PAN.”

“We hope this will get to the downtrodden in the state and this who cannot afford this on a normal day.”

“We will be happy if this is achieved, because this is our aim. very soon, we are partnering with the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), to distribute some food items, basically, chicken to the people of Ibadan metropolis.”

“We have other host communities, but we have identified Ibadan Ibadan metropolis as one of the places, because of the population we will be able to impact with this CRS,” he disclosed.

Kindly Share This Story: