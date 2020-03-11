Imo Assembly sets up c’ttee to screen commissioner-nominees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Imo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, set up a committee to screen the 22 commissioner-nominees on a list Governor Hope Uzodinma presented to it.

Speaker of the House, Chiji Collins, who announced the nominees, set up the committee headed by the member representing Nkwerre state constituency, Obinna Okwara.

Other members of the ad hoc committee are Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba), Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise), Frank Ugboma (Oru East) and Kennedy Ibe (Obowo).

Commissioners.

The Imo commissioner-nominees, as sent to the state Assembly by the executive, are Professor V. E. O. Ikegwuoha, Francis Dibiagwu, Doris Akubuo, Dan Oguh, Noble Atulegwu, C. C. Osuala, Lambert Orisakwe, Obiageri Ajoku, Nkechi Ugwu, Dr. Osunkwo and Iyke Njoku.

Others are Simeon Ibegbulem, Kingsley Ononuju, Declan Emelumba, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Rex Anunobi, Raph Nwosu, Fabian Ihekwueme, Tony Umezuruike, Iyke Umeh, Mathias Emejuonu, Love Ineh.

However, the commissioner-nominees list ís coming less than two months after Uzodinma took over the mantle of leadership of Imo State.

With this latest development, some political analysts in Imo State, said the action of the governor will quicken the implementation of the policies and programmes of his administration.

