Imo Assembly screens Emelumba, Nwosu others as commissioners nominees

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Imo state House of Assembly on thursday screened eleven commissioner nominees sent to the House by the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The Speaker of the State Assembly, Chike Olemgbe, conducted the screening process which took place at the hallowed chamber of the Imo state House of Assembly complex located along Port Harcourt road in Owerri.

The nominees were screened in batches after eleven of them were screened one of the nominees who was not in the country, Mrs Nkechi Ugwu, was screened virtually as according to the Speaker.

Among the screened nominees were immediate past commissioners for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, Commissioner for Works, Ralph Nwosu, Commissioner for Digital Economy, Chimezie Amadi and others.

The names of the nominees who appeared for the screening as announced by the Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Olemgbe, include; Hon. Declan Emelumba, Hon. Chimezie Amadi, Barr. Ralph Nwosu, Hon. Bede Ekeh, Chief Cosmas Madauba, Dr Sir Chika Benson Abazu, Ozo Obinna Ogwuegbu, Hon. Osakwe Modestus, Hon. Anyanwu Anselem Ezechinyere, Barr. Emenike Ejikeme chuks major, Hon. Onyeoha Obinna Evaristus and Hon. Mrs Nkechi Ugwu.