August 23, 2023

Lagos Assembly rejects 17 commissioner-nominees [See full list] 

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected 17 of the 39 commissioners-nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The commissioners-nominees rejected by the Lagos Assembly are listed below.

1. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Education);

2. Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health);

3. Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy);

4. Olalere Odusote (Energy);

5. Mrs. Solape Hammod);

6. Mrs. Cecilia Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation);

7. Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure);

8. Sam Egube (Economic Budget and Planning);

9. Yomi Oluyomi;

10. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose;

11. Ms. Barakat Bakare;

12. Rotimi Fashola;

13. Olalekan Fatodu;

14. Mosopefolu George;

15. Seun Osiyemi;

16. Rotimi Ogunwuyi

17. Olumide Oluyinka.

