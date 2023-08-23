Lagos Assembly rejects 17 commissioner-nominees [See full list] 

The Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected 17 of the 39 commissioners-nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The commissioners-nominees rejected by the Lagos Assembly are listed below.
1. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Education);
2. Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health);
3. Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy);
4. Olalere Odusote (Energy);
5. Mrs. Solape Hammod);
6. Mrs. Cecilia Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation);
7. Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure);
8. Sam Egube (Economic Budget and Planning);
9. Yomi Oluyomi;
10. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose;
11. Ms. Barakat Bakare;
12. Rotimi Fashola;
13. Olalekan Fatodu;
14. Mosopefolu George;
15. Seun Osiyemi;
16. Rotimi Ogunwuyi
17. Olumide Oluyinka.
