UNILAG withdraws sexual harassment poster, rejects victim-blaming

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has withdrawn a controversial sexual harassment advisory poster following widespread criticism on social media, reaffirming its commitment to combating sexual harassment while rejecting all forms of victim-blaming.

The poster, produced by the University’s Student Affairs Division, came under fire after it advised female students against actions such as shaking hands with men; accepting gifts from men; staying alone with a man in a secluded place, and watching pornographic content.

Critics argued that the publication appeared to place the burden of preventing sexual harassment on women rather than addressing the conduct of perpetrators.

In a statement issued by the University’s management on Monday, the institution acknowledged the concerns raised by members of the public and confirmed that the publication had been withdrawn.

“The Management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is aware of recent public concerns, commentary, and outrage following the circulation on social media of an image showing a publication on sexual harassment,” the statement read.

The institution explained that although the advisory originated from its Student Affairs Division, it no longer represents the University’s position.

“We acknowledge that the publication was originally produced by the University’s Student Affairs Division. However, it has been withdrawn, as its content does not reflect the values, position, or standards of the University of Lagos.”

Reaffirming its stance on sexual misconduct, the university said it does not condone rape, sexual harassment, or any form of victim-blaming.

“The University of Lagos wishes to state unequivocally, and for the record, that we do not tolerate rape or sexual harassment in any form, nor do we validate, engage in, or support victim-blaming or shaming. Placing the responsibility on victims or suggesting that individuals are to blame for being subjected to harassment is entirely unacceptable and contrary to the core values of our institution.”

UNILAG described sexual harassment as a serious form of misconduct that has no place within the institution and stressed that it affects people of all genders.

“Sexual harassment is a serious misconduct that has no place in our community and must never be trivialised. We also recognise that sexual harassment is not gender-specific and can affect anyone.”

The university encouraged students who have experienced or witnessed sexual harassment to make use of its official and confidential reporting channels to enable prompt investigation and support.

It also reiterated its commitment to fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive learning environment for all members of the university community.

“The University of Lagos remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining a safe, respectful, equitable, and inclusive environment in which all members of its community can learn, work, and thrive.”

The statement was signed by Adejoke R. Alaga-Ibraheem, Head of the University’s Communication Unit, on behalf of the University of Lagos Management.