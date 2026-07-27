Three passengers still missing after bandit attack on Jos-Kano highway

File image of bandits

By Hadiza Yusuf

Three passengers are still in captivity after suspected bandits attacked a commercial bus travelling along the Jos-Kano highway in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Kano State Police Command disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa.

According to the statement, the incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2026, when a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BKK 6824 XA, travelling from Jos to Kano, was ambushed by armed men at the Folgore Forest axis between Gate Two Safer Highway and Dogo Dutse in Doguwa LGA.

The police said five suspected bandits, armed with machetes and a firearm, blocked the road, attacked the vehicle and abducted 13 of the 20 passengers on board.

Following a distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Doguwa Division immediately deployed tactical operatives to the scene.

“On arrival, the team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. As a result of the swift and coordinated response of the police team, nine victims were successfully rescued. One other male victim later escaped from captivity,” the statement said.

The command, however, confirmed that three passengers remain in the custody of the attackers.

“Unfortunately, three victims remain in captivity, comprising one male and two females,” the police stated.

The rescued passengers were taken to Doguwa General Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

According to the command, all those rescued are in stable condition.

The police said efforts had been intensified to secure the release of the remaining captives and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

“The Command has intensified operational and manhunt efforts, including the deployment of additional tactical teams and sustained intelligence gathering, to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining captives and the arrest of the fleeing perpetrators,” the statement added.

The command described the operation as a demonstration of its commitment to proactive policing, rapid response and the protection of lives and property.

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended residents and motorists for providing timely information that aided the police response.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency lines.