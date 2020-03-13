Edo 2020: Supersport named host broadcaster

Kindly Share This Story:

SuperSport Nigeria,a Pan-Africa group of television channels has been named the host broadcaster for the Edo 2020 20th National Sports Festival which begins March 22,2020 in Benin City,Edo state.

Chairman of the Marketing Sub-Committee of the Edo 2020 Festival,Mike Itemuagbor disclosed Thursday in Benin that Supersport has been appointed by the Local Organising Committee for the Festival to ensure and provide the production of the content and broadcast signals of the events of the Festival.

‘Supersport will provide the broadcast signals for the all the events of the Festival with special emphasis on the opening and closing ceremonies,the male and female football finals as well as the finals of the male and female 100m,200m and relay events in track and field,’said Itemuagbor who further disclosed that the signals produced by Supersport will be available for willing broadcast stations in Nigeria and elsewhere for a fee.

The signals will be available for broadcast stations here in Nigeria and elsewhere and it will be on first come,first served basis.

There will also be highlights of the events of the Festival which will also be on offer for those who are interested’’, Itemuagbor said.

