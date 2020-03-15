COVID-19: Yobe Govt. confirms suspected case negative

Kindly Share This Story:

Yobe State Government on Sunday says the suspected coronavirus case in Damaturu, the state capital has been confirmed negative.

Dr Muhammad Gana, the Commissioner for Health, confirmed the development at a news conference in Damaturu.

He said: “Nasopharyngeal and Oro-pharyngeal swab of the suspected patient was collected at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital’s health facility on March 11, 2020.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO), supported the transportation of the sample to National Reference Laboratory (NRL) Abuja.

“Both preliminary and subsequent test results were negative, as received on March 13, 2020,” Gana said.

According to him, the 57-year-old female Nigerian came from California, United State of America, and was brought to Yobe State University Teaching Hospital with complaint of body weakness, difficulty in breathing and chest pain.

READ ALSO:

He added that the State Ministry of Health, WHO and other development partners responded swiftly as well as the State Rapid Response Team upon notification of the case up until the suspected case was proven negative.

Gana reiterated commitment of the state government and development partners to ensure that COVID-19 and other communicable diseases did not manifest in the state.

He enjoined the public to remain calm and observe all preventive measures to protect themselves against contracting diseases.

“Observe personal and environmental hygiene especially frequent hand washing, respiratory etiquette and early reporting to a health care facility in case of any illness,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: