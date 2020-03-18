COVID-19: We now survive on virtual bet, PS4 ― Bet shop owners lament

Kindly Share This Story:

Most customers bet on European major leagues, not South America ― Stakers

COVID-19 has made us broke ― Customers

By Ike Uchechukwu- Calabar

Bet shop owners in Calabar, the Cross River state capital, have raised the alarm over the devastating effect of coronavirus (COVID-19), on their businesses.

They lamented that the ban on major leagues in Europe has taken a downturn on their businesses as most of their customers no longer patronise them.

Speaking with Vanguard, a bet shop owner at Etta Agbor, Mr Pascal Bajie said the effect of the ban by major leagues in Europe due to COVID-19 has dealt a death blow on their business.

Bajie added that many of his colleagues in the business have closed shop since the beginning of this week as patronage was now at its lowest ebb.

His words: “We thought it was a joke last month when it got to Nigeria, but it becomes obvious that our business will be affected when major leagues in Europe and Asia started suspending games.

“It became worse last week when French League 1, EPL, La Liga and many other leagues and other major competition started suspending games and sporting events already scheduled with many customers staking millions of naira on it.

“I must be honest with you, things have really changed, many of my colleagues have closed their shops coupled with the fact that we use generator most times. I survive majorly on Play Station, PS4, PS3 which you cannot compare to stakes by bet customers,” he bemoaned.

Another bet shop owner at Harcourt by Target Street, Calabar South, Mr John Ita told Vanguard that since the suspension of the major European leagues, he has been depending on customers who play “virtual games.”

“It is very difficult to run the business now, a lot of people don’t like playing or staking South American leagues even if they do many who put money on European leagues, most of their games have been placed on hold or they cash out.

“This COVID-19 is really affecting our economy and many businesses like ours, most bets shops are closing up already, since Sunday patronage has really dropped, Ita lamented.

When Vanguard visited some of the bet shops, at Etta Agbor, Atimbo and Harcourt Street, many of the shops were almost empty unlike before when those places were a beehive of activity.

A customer, Obongette Asuquo, said he cannot afford to play a virtual game or bet in the South American league because he was not familiar with it.

“The virtual games are too risky and expensive to play and I am not familiar with the South – American leagues, I stick to what I know, I hope the EPL, French League 1, La Liga comes back as soon as possible this COVID-19 is killing us, this is the only business I invest in, on a daily basis and cash out too without much stress,” he said.

