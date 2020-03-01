Kindly Share This Story:

…Tasks clerics on killing of Christians by terrorists in the North

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), head of the legal team of the All Progressives Congress Governor-elect in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, has said he did no wrong by asking for review of the judgement earlier delivered against the party.

Olanipekun, who said he would speak about the judgement review sought at the Supreme Court at the appropriate time, added that he never regretted his action.

The legal icon said this in Ikere, yesterday, during a thanksgiving service commemorating an ultra modern 1,600 capacity church auditorium the legal practitioner donated to Saint Peter’s Anglican Church in the town.

In the suit, Olanipekun appeared alongside Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to seek the review, which the Supreme Court dismissed and awarded N30m fine against each of the litigants’ lawyers to be paid directly to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

READ ALSO:

The Supreme Court had disqualified the APC candidate on the basis that his deputy, Chief Degi Biobarakuma-Eremionye forged his academic certificates and the court subsequently declared the candidate of the PDP, Chief Duoye Diri, winner of the poll and he was sworn- in as governor.

Said Olanipekun: “I have never regretted any of my actions since I started my legal practice because I always abide by the ethics of the job. The truth about the matter will be revealed soon, but I have the conviction that I have done no wrong because this is a profession I love so much.

“I see the legal profession as a ministry. I am convinced and knew that what we did was within the best tradition in law, I can tell anyone about this. But I will speak about the whole thing at the appropriate time, I won’t say more than that now.”

On the killings of Christians by terrorists in the North, Olanipekun advised the church against being antagonistic neither should they act cowardly in handling the vexatious matter.

“I could see the leadership of the church is not speaking up loud enough. Though, I believe we need prayers to overcome insurgency and terrorism. I know Christians must be cautious about their actions, but they should not act cowardly.

“But I know that no matter how strong the evil forces are, they won’t overrun the power of God, because the power of God is not run through the power of man”.

Olanipekun added that the Church auditorium he built and donated was part of his contributions to the spiritual growth of his people and for the development of tourism potential of the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: