APC NWC not fictionalised -Spokesman

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said ‘it has not been fictionalised or in the nature of crisis being repeatedly reported in a section of the media”.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement Monday night said “in a political organisation such as the APC, contestations are not unusual and are not necessarily intractable. The issues being alluded to in the media reports are matters before the courts and should be allowed to run their normal and legal course. The exaggerated story foreboding Armageddon is far-fetched”.

“We call on members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Party’s secretariat staff to resume at their offices and continue carrying out their scheduled roles and responsibilities without any fear.

“Finally, we thank the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, personnel of the Police, Department of State Services and other Security Services for their professionalism in the process of maintaining the peace and preventing hoodlums from fomenting trouble at the APC National Secretariat.

“We assure all our members in Nigeria and across the world that our leaders are capable of resolving any contestations that may arise bearing in mind the best interests of our great party and in the pursuit of progress and development of our country”, he added.

