After NASS primary defeat, Aiyedatiwa accused of opening talks with ADC

Aiyedatiwa

—– Gov denies, says it’s antics of mischief makers

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The crisis in the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has taken a new dimension following allegations that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has opened talks with the opposition African Democratic Congress, ADC, after some of his preferred aspirants lost the party’s National Assembly tickets.

The allegation gained traction after photographs surfaced showing the governor with the ADC’s Ondo Central Senatorial candidate for the 2027 election, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, shortly after a church service at the Government House Chapel, Alagbaka, Akure, on Sunday.

Aiyedatiwa was also said to have attended Akinyelure’s 70th birthday celebration, a development some party leaders interpreted as a sign of deepening political rapprochement.

Akinyelure is a major backer of the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the state.

A chieftain of the APC, however, said the party was not dictating who the governor should associate with, but could not ignore what it described as a disturbing alleged alliance with opposition members.

Party leaders noted that Akinyelure has been frequently seen with the governor after the governor’s preferred aspirant for the Ondo Central Senatorial ticket, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, who was recently reappointed Secretary to the State Government, lost the APC ticket to incumbent Senator Niyi Adegbonmire.

Another party leader said the National Working Committee, NWC, of the APC is closely monitoring the governor’s alleged growing romance with the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We are aware of the games of Mr. Governor since his preferred aspirants lost the party tickets. We are aware that he instigated some of the aspirants to challenge the decision of the party in court,” he said.

“He also allegedly directed some of his loyalists to contest on other parties, while also romancing the ADC in the state.

“One thing Aiyedatiwa has failed to understand is that he became governor due to the benevolence of our great party and our national leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If the decision of the party didn’t favour him this time, he shouldn’t be working against the interest of the party and President Tinubu.”

The party leader added, “Despite his romance with the opposition, particularly with Atiku’s agents in the state, the APC still remains a formidable force. We will win the state by a wide margin.”

In a swift response, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, described the claims as “false, misleading and a deliberate attempt to manufacture controversy.”

Adeniyan said the Government House Chapel is a public place of worship open to all citizens irrespective of political affiliation.

“The Government House Chapel is a public place of worship. Just like the Mosque within the Government House premises, the Chapel is open to all citizens, religious leaders and public officials who wish to worship. It is not an APC-only facility,” he said.

He explained that Senator Akinyelure attended the service to worship and to thank the governor for sending a delegation and goodwill message during his 70th birthday celebration.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa remains committed to the APC and all its candidates. The Governor will work with all party structures to ensure that APC wins all elections in Ondo State,” Adeniyan said.

“We urge members of the public and APC faithful to disregard the antics of mischief-makers who are desperate to create division within the party.

Adeniyan declared that “The Governor remains focused. The APC remains strong. And Ondo State will continue to progress.”