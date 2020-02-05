Two serving NYSC members to tie knot Friday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is about to witness historic moment as two serving Corp members are set to tie the knot on Friday in the state.

The duo of Mohammed Alhaji-Musa (a native of Afo from Nassarawa state) and Hauwa Yahaya-Bagudu (a native of Nupe from Niger State), both 2019 Batch ‘A’ corps members met each other on camp during the three weeks orientation course and were attracted to each other leading into marriage.

The State Coordinator, Malam Ladan Baba who confirmed the development to newsmen in the state, said the about-to-be-couples intimated him about the courtship few months after the orientation course and he advised them to notify and seek the permission of their parents.

Baba said he was very happy six months after when the duo brought invitation card of the wedding to him and told him their parents have accepted the union.

The Coordinator said the union which is the first ever for couples from different states in Kano NYSC, will potray the purpose of the scheme which was established to ensure unity among Nigerians.

Interacting with Alhaji Musa on how the relationship started, he said they met during the orientation camp course and platoon activities in the state.

“We met in camp during our platoon activities, especially the day we met during our platoon duty in the kitchen”.

“I was initially attracted by her way of life, kindness and respect to people which i noticed during our stay in camp, therefore i really fall in love with her.

“It is a wonderful experience because in the first place, my intention was to serve in Abuja, but when my posting came out i was posted to Kano, i accepted in good fate not knowing that this is what will happen,” Alhaji Musa said.

Similarly, Hauwa said she accepted him because she notices how gentle and nice he is during their three weeks stay in the orientation camp.

She further said she initially did not wanted to Kano State for her service but to God be the glory as she found her own husband.

The wedding is expected to take place at the Nigerian Air force base Juma’at Mosque.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

