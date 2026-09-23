FG to revive abandoned housing estates, says Housing Minister

Darma

John Alechenu



The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Muttaqa Rabe Darma, has said the Federal Government will revive viable abandoned housing projects across the country and make them available to Nigerians.

He stated this during inspection of the abandoned National Housing Programme, NHP, estate at Kubwa-Karsana in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Darma said it was worrying that housing estates built with taxpayers’ money were left to rot, adding that government will no longer allow such assets to waste.

He explained that the Ministry under his leadership was currently reviewing abandoned estates nationwide to determine their level of completion and what is needed to finish them.

According to him, the move is part of efforts to expand housing supply, cut the deficit and drive the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda.

Darma said, “We cannot continue to allow housing projects that were started with public funds to remain abandoned. These are assets belonging to Nigerians, and our responsibility is to ensure that they are completed, functional and occupied by the people who need them.

“Our target is clear. Where projects are viable, we will upgrade them, complete them and ensure that Nigerians can benefit from them. We are determined to deliver more homes and reduce the housing deficit before the end of 2026.”

He said viable projects will be upgraded, completed and allocated transparently to Nigerians.

Darma also noted that completing abandoned projects will complement new housing developments and help government deliver more houses efficiently.

The inspection is part of a nationwide assessment of federal housing assets to work out strategies for their completion and allocation.