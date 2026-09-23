US imposes new visa restrictions on birth tourism operators

The United States has announced new visa restrictions targeting individuals and businesses involved in commercial “birth tourism” schemes designed to help foreign nationals travel to the country to give birth and obtain U.S. citizenship for their children.

The policy, announced on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, is being implemented under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

According to the U.S. government, the restrictions will apply to individuals who knowingly engage in, have engaged in or facilitate commercial birth tourism.

Those targeted include owners, operators and managers of birth tourism networks, visa “fixers” who coach applicants to commit fraud, and foreign medical providers who knowingly facilitate such travel or fraudulent use of the U.S. Medicaid system.

The U.S. government said some commercial birth tourism networks advertise their services to foreign nationals, coach applicants to provide false information on visa applications and charge tens of thousands of dollars to arrange births in the United States for the purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship for their children.

The new policy is intended to restrict visa issuance to people involved in such activities.

The administration said the measure is aimed at protecting the U.S. immigration system, public benefits and taxpayers, as well as addressing what it described as the fraudulent exploitation of U.S. citizenship.

The policy also states that certain family members of individuals covered by the restrictions may be subject to the same visa restrictions.

The U.S. Department of State already states that birth tourism — travelling to the United States primarily to give birth so that a child can obtain U.S. citizenship — is not a permissible purpose for obtaining a visitor visa.

The latest announcement therefore adds a specific visa-restriction measure targeting people involved in facilitating commercial birth tourism, rather than changing the existing rule that prohibits birth tourism as a basis for a visitor visa.