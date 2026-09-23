AFCON qualifiers: Nigeria vs Madagascar – date, time, venue and where to watch

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON qualifying campaign when they host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Friday.

Eric Chelle’s side will be aiming for a winning start in Group L as they begin their bid to qualify for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Super Eagles head into the clash after a mixed run in their recent international fixtures, having defeated Zimbabwe and Jamaica before drawing with Poland and losing 2-1 to Portugal in June.

The defeat to Portugal ended Nigeria’s 12-match unbeaten run under Chelle and was their first loss in regulation time since the Malian took charge.

Chelle will, however, have to plan without Victor Osimhen after the Galatasaray striker was ruled out of Nigeria’s first two qualifiers with a right adductor strain.

Taiwo Awoniyi has been recalled as his replacement, while Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare and George Ilenikhena are among the other attacking options available to the coach.

Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze are also expected to provide attacking options as Nigeria begin their qualification campaign.

Madagascar will arrive in Uyo with a 25-man squad led by captain Rayan Raveloson, while coach Corentin Martins has handed first international call-ups to striker Roman Ferber and goalkeeper Zacharie Boucher.

The Barea will also be looking to draw confidence from their previous meeting with Nigeria after securing a memorable 2-0 victory over the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Nigeria have won three of their five previous meetings with Madagascar, while one ended in a draw and the Barea have recorded one victory.

However, the three-time African champions will be seeking to start this qualifying campaign on a stronger note, with only one qualification place available from Group L because Tanzania have already secured their place as co-hosts.

Following Friday’s encounter, Nigeria will travel to Guinea-Bissau for their second Group L fixture on September 29.

The 2027 AFCON qualifying match between Nigeria and Madagascar will be played on Friday, September 25, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Nigerian time (4:00 p.m. GMT).

Where to watch

The match will be available to fans through the official broadcast and streaming platforms holding the rights to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Viewers are advised to check local listings and official broadcaster platforms for the confirmed transmission details ahead of kick-off.

Vanguard News