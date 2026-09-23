To make money for ‘generations of my family’— Reijnders explains Saudi move

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has defended his decision to move to the Saudi Pro League, saying the financial terms of his Al Qadsiah contract will secure the future of generations of his family.

The 28-year-old made the remarks as reported by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X, while explaining his decision to leave Manchester City for Saudi Arabia.

“It’s money for generations of my family,” Reijnders said.

“Once my playing career is over, I don’t want to have to work anymore. Of course, I probably wouldn’t have needed to work anymore after my contract at Manchester City either, but this move allows me to secure the future of the next generations of my family.”

🚨🇸🇦 Tijjani Reijnders on moving to Saudi Arabia: “It’s money for generations of my family”.



“Once my playing career is over, I don’t want to have to work anymore. Of course, I probably wouldn’t have needed to work anymore after my contract at Manchester City either, but this… pic.twitter.com/F8mtSjZnM4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2026

Tijani Reijnders completed a £51 million transfer from Manchester City to Al Qadsiah in August 2026, signing a four-year contract reported to be worth roughly €100 million (£86 million).

The midfielder said the financial incentives played a major role in his decision to make the move.

“I’m not going to lie about that. By signing this contract, I can make sure even my grandchildren are financially secure, so why wouldn’t I do it?”

Reijnders also had footballing reasons for leaving Manchester City after spending one season at the club following his move from AC Milan in the summer of 2025.

He made 50 appearances under Pep Guardiola and won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but was deployed in advanced central roles rather than his preferred box-to-box position.

Reijnders said conversations with Al Qadsiah manager Brendan Rodgers convinced him that he could spend three to four years in the Middle East before potentially returning to European football.

He also defended the standard of football in the Saudi Pro League, rating it above the Dutch Eredivisie and encouraging critics to watch matches before judging the competition.

Vanguard News