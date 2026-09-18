From campus mud to NYSC khaki: The inspiring story of Bitrus Nwalsu

Bitrus Nwalsu

By CHRISTOPHER AMEH, Bauchi

Thirty-year-old Bitrus Nwalsu was recently spotted manoeuvring a locally-fabricated wheelchair through the heavy traffic of the busy Shafa Roundabout. He struggled cautiously to cross, a daily battle made necessary by the complete absence of accessible pedestrian infrastructure.

Read Also: Toyin Abraham rejects inclusion in Lagos APC campaign council

Nwalsu graduated in 2024 from the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), Bauchi, where he studied Business Administration. An indigene of Bauchi State, he hails from the Bogoro Local Government Area.

Nwalsu spoke passionately about his determination to pursue an education despite his physical disabilities and the constant discouragement from those around him.

“It wasn’t an easy journey, but I strongly believe that with God by my side, I will push through,” Nwalsu said. “Initially, securing admission was a major hurdle. But after all was said and done, I got in, struggled through, and graduated.”

Prior to entering the tertiary institution, Nwalsu had vowed that if he could make himself useful and secure a role as a civil servant, he would serve as a catalyst to lift up his family, his community, and others struggling around him.

“When I was growing up, I dreamed of becoming a good citizen of my country,” he shared. “I always wanted to be a pillar that would raise my family and the people around me. I constantly pray to God to make me a civil servant so I can take care of myself and those who are desperately in need.”

However, the road through ATAP Bauchi was paved with humiliation and frustration. Nwalsu recounted how some students refused to take him seriously or listen to his grievances simply because of his condition. While it initially demoralised him, he chose to encourage himself, holding onto the belief that he would one day be valuable to society.

Beyond the emotional toll and financial strains, the physical environment presented a constant barrier. His locally made wheelchair frequently broke down, particularly during the rainy season.

“It was a tough and painful experience during my school years,” Nwalsu recalled. “In many cases, I was ignored by my classmates because of my disability. People tended to dismiss me.

“On several occasions, I struggled just to get inside the lecture halls. Depending on where the class was allocated, I had to fight to get to the front just to hear the lecturer. During the rainy season, navigating the bad roads in my wheelchair was a nightmare. It would break down and constantly need repairs. It was truly an exhausting experience.”

Following his graduation, Nwalsu’s mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) came as a shock to many, especially his friends. People wondered how a physically challenged man could successfully navigate higher education and graduate.

Seeing him in the iconic NYSC uniform drew significant attention. Onlookers were flabbergasted to see him dressed in full NYSC attire while operating his manual wheelchair. Unable to believe their eyes, some onlookers even asked if someone had simply given him the uniform as a gift.

Conversely, many others commended him for passing through the four walls of a tertiary institution and emerging victorious. They hailed him as a shining example of how determination pays off.

“I feel encouraged and happy whenever I see people celebrating my success. Their commendation makes me stronger,” he said.

NYSC camp experience

Nwalsu shared with Vanguard how he was treated when he initially reported to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Jigawa State. Due to his physical condition, camp officials exempted him from the rigorous camp drills and redeployed him to his state of origin — a decision that brought him immense relief.

“I was terrified at first when I saw my posting, wondering how I would cope with the physical training,” he admitted. “Thank God they considered my condition and redeployed me back to Bauchi. I was so excited.”

Reflecting on the root cause of his predicament, Nwalsu explained that he became disabled at the age of two. He was born healthy with both legs, but a lack of early polio immunisation led to his permanent disability, exacerbated by inadequate medical treatments at the time.

He admitted that he initially felt deep anger when his parents explained the delayed treatment that altered his life, but he eventually came to terms with the reality that proper healthcare was scarce in his community back then.

“I was born with two functional legs,” he explained. “My parents told me they were unable to get me the early polio vaccine, which resulted in my condition. It wasn’t easy to accept. I was very unhappy when I grew up and discovered the cause, but I had to encourage myself and keep pushing through life.”

Nwalsu’s educational hurdles began long before college. Throughout primary and secondary school, his daily commute was his greatest impediment. Lacking a wheelchair at the time, he had to crawl long distances on the ground just to acquire his First School Leaving Certificate and complete his secondary education.

“My primary and secondary school days were not fun at all,” Nwalsu said.

“I didn’t have a wheelchair back then, so I literally crawled on the earth to get to school. Sometimes, due to our poor financial status, there was no food to eat. I was only able to push through to the end of my secondary education because of the constant encouragement from my mother.”

Social isolation also plagued his youth. From childhood, making friends was a struggle, as his peers routinely neglected him. Even today, he lacks close friends, noting that most people are ashamed to associate with him due to his physical state.

Despite these hardships, Nwalsu found joy outside academics. He got married in 2024—the same year he graduated — and has since been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. However, courting was filled with rejection, as multiple women turned him down because of his disability.

“When I felt it was time to settle down, I approached a girl I loved and had been courting. But she rejected my proposal when I told her I wanted to marry her. I am certain it was because of how I look,” he shared. “Eventually, I met another woman who loved me exactly as I am. When I proposed, she agreed, and we went through the marriage rites. Today, we are husband and wife.”

Because his wife is able-bodied, she took eight months to deeply ponder his proposal before ultimately accepting.

The marriage plans also sparked anxiety within his own family. His parents initially refused to believe he was ready, pointing out that he had just graduated, had no steady business, and did not farm. Fearing how the young couple would survive, his parents were deeply uncomfortable.

“My parents were worried about how we would feed,” Nwalsu recalled. “All I could tell them was that God would provide. After everything was said and done, they finally gave us their blessing.”

Today, Nwalsu is serving his fatherland at the Federal Secretariat in Bauchi. Yet, even as a youth corps member, accessibility remains his greatest barrier. Climbing the steep staircases of the secretariat just to complete his monthly clearance is a painful, exhausting chore.

Nwalsu closed his narrative with an emotional plea, calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria to prioritise accessibility laws and create a more inclusive society for people living with disabilities.

Vanguard News